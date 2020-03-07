Zarif Raps World’s Silence over US ‘Medical Terrorism’ against Iran

“Trump is maliciously tightening US’ illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran’s resources needed in the fight against COVID-19, while our citizens are dying from it,” Zarif said in a post in his Twitter account on Saturday.

“The world can no longer be silent as US Economic Terrorism is supplanted by its Medical Terrorism,” he added.

US President Donald Trump said last Saturday his country was willing to aid Iran with its coronavirus outbreak, adding that “all they have to do is ask,” just after he authorized the expansion of travel restrictions against Iran.

However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the offer was insincere, adding Washington had better first lift its sanctions on medical supplies to Iran if it really sought to help the Islamic Republic.

While Trump apparently offers help to Iran, a group with close ties to him is pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran.

The pro-Israel United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) is urging major pharmaceutical companies to “end their Iran business”, The Intercept reported.

The targeted companies include Bayer, Merck, Pfizer, Genzyme, AirSep, Medrad, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Eli Lilly, and Abbott Laboratories, it said.

The pressure group is carrying on with its campaign targeting medical trade with Iran amid a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, whose access to medicine has already been hampered by the cruel U.S. sanctions.