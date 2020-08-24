Zarif: Iran Not to Allow US, Israel to Mock IAEA’s Goals

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at the US and the Zionist regime for threatening world security with their nuclear weapons, stressing that Tehran won’t allow those parties to mock the UN nuclear agency’s purposes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the parties that disagree with the International Atomic Energy Agency and threaten world security with their nukes, namely the US and the Zionist regime, to mock the IAEA’s goals, Zarif told reporters on Monday.

Highlighting Tehran’s transparent cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, Zarif emphasized that Iran’s beliefs and strategic considerations ban any plan to achieve nuclear weapons, which are deemed to be detrimental to the country.

The foreign minister finally noted that the visit that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is going to make to Iran on Monday has nothing to do with the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, which he described as a wrong expression popularized by Americans.

Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran on Monday for the first time after taking office last December.

During his discussions in Tehran, Grossi is expected to address the cooperation of Iran with the IAEA, and in particular Iran’s provision of access to the Agency’s inspectors to requested locations.