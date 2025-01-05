Zahedan prosecutor: Eulogist who undermined Shia-Sunni unity arrested in Qom

Mehdi Shamsabadi stated in a televised interview on Saturday evening that a case was filed at the provincial center’s prosecutor’s office based on reports from the Sistan and Baluchestan’s IRGC intelligence unit.

After an arrest warrant was issued by the investigating judge, the suspect was detained and handed over to the Qom IRGC intelligence. The suspect will be transferred to Zahedan for further judicial proceedings.

A clip, which is circulated on social media, shows the eulogist insulting iconic Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who has been vocally critical of the Iranian government, and the Makki Mosque in Zahedan, which was used by protesters as a shelter against security forces during past years’ unrest and deadly riots.

The clip caused public outrage and was strongly condemned by several figures, including the Iranian Leader’s representative in Sistan and Baluchestan province, who labeled it as an example of “British Shia” and divisiveness.

Hossein Ali Shahriari, a lawmaker representing Zahedan, called for legal action against those who create such issues.

Molavi Abdulhamid himself, the Sunni Friday prayer leader of Zahedan, emphasized the importance of allowing the law to take its course and preventing further exploitation of such conflicts.