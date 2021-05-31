Yekta Jamali Becomes First Iranian Woman to Win World Weightlifting Medal

Yekta Jamali has claimed Iran’s first-ever female weightlifter to win a world medal.

Jamali won Bronze medal at the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships, which is underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 20-year-old girl lifted 92kg in snatch and 116kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze medal with a total of 208.

Uzbekistan weightlifter Tursunoy Jabborova made 111-113-244 to win the gold medal and American participant Avery Owens bagged the silver medal with 93-118-211.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championship is being held in Tashkent from May 23-31.