The members of the Iranian film committee picked out the film “World War III” as the representative of Iranian cinema at the 95th Academy Awards.

“World War III” is a 2022 Iranian thriller drama film co-written, directed, produced, and edited by Seyyedi. The film stars Mohsen Tanabandeh, Mahsa Hejazi, Neda Jebraeili and Navid Nosrati.

The movie won the Best Film in the horizons section of the Venice Film Festival and Best Actor prizes, the latter thanks to the lead role played by Tanabandeh.