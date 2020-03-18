The traditional “No-Usti” ritual means jumping over water which is held every year on Baliqli Chai river in Ardabil’s “Haft Cheshmeh”.

Every year, Ardebili ladies come to “Haft Cheshmeh” [Seven Springs] with a handful of scissors sweep, and earthenware to make wishes and forget the melancholies.

They sweep the water, throw small pebbles and old shoes into the water, and try to cut water with scissors.

They also cross the water for seven times.

Here are the photos of this ritual retrieved from ISNA and Tasnim News Agency:

NB: In 2020, the ceremony was called off over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The following photos are from the previous edition.