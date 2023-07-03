Winds of up to 112 kmh hit the southeastern Iranian city of Zabol

The meteorological organization of Sistan and Balouchestan Province said the wind triggered a dust storm that reduced horizontal visibility to 800 meters.

The organization’s local director general Mohsen Heidari says strong winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour also reduced visibility to just 500 meters in Zahal County in the province.

The meteorological organization has already issued an orange alert for the northern parts of the province due to stormy weather, which will remain in place until Friday.

The organization has also put the provincial capital of Zahedan on alert for a dust storm on Wednesday.

This is part of the forecast for the windy weather to expand to the central and southern parts of the province later this week.

Last week more than 1,200 people were admitted to hospitals after dust storm ripped through parts of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.