Wildfire burning Iran’s Kouh-e-Nour forests

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

A huge wildfire is burning forests of Kouh-e Nour in the suburbs of the Iranian city of Kohgiluyeh.

That’s according to the head of Boyer Ahmad’s Natural Resources Department. Abbas Hassanzadeh said the fire broke out at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Hassanzadeh added that the Natural Resources Department has deployed three fire fighting teams to contain the blaze.

He added that the fire is raging on in insurmountable parts of Kouh-e Nour, which has caused the firefighters to face an uphill task reaching the site of the fire. There has been no report on the cause of the fire.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is home to 16,249 square kilometers of pasture and 800,000 hectares of forests, which have witnessed 38 fires so far this year.

Subscribe
Fatemeh Askarieh
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff/
Fatemeh Askarieh is an Iranian journalist working on a range of fields including culture, art, lifestyle, cultural heritage, and tourism. She has been working with the Iran Front Page (IFP) Media Group for 10 years, and is currently the head of the Art and Lifestyle Department.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here