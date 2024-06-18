Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Wide coverage of first presidential debate in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The first presidential election debate between the six contenders who are running for office was broadcast live from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB) on Monday.

The audience packed the election headquarters of the candidates to watch the 4-hour debate until 12:00 pm, local time.

Statistics show the debate, not as heated as the previous terms, drew a large audience.

The state-run media gives the candidates equal airtime on a daily basis to express their views and sway undecided voters, who form a vast majority of the eligible voters in Iran.

According to the Iranian Constitution, the candidates are required to stop their campaign 24 hours before the polling centers open on June 28.

