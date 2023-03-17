Iran FM: West encourage Ukraine to present proof over drone claims

Hossein Amirabdollahian was referring to some Western media and officials’ claims that Russia is using Iranian drone against Ukraine, causing fatalities and damage.

Amirabdollahian said Ukraine should replace baseless and repeated accusations with formal negotiations and get the point that Iran has always supported peace, not war.

He pointed to his upcoming visit to Moscow, reiterating Iran’s readiness to keep making efforts to achieve peace.

Amirabdollahian went on to stress that ties between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency are on the right track.

He also criticized Borrell for “spreading false information” in this regard.

During the telephone conversation, the EU’s top diplomat said despite the remarks about the alleged use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, he’s thankful for Iran’s efforts to help establish peace in the region.

Borell underlined his efforts, as the coordinator tasked with finalizing the Vienna talks, over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), and coming up with a practical initiative to make the negotiations come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Borrell described Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a positive move forward.