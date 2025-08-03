Sunday, August 3, 2025
Water reserves in 19 major Iranian dams fall below 20%

By IFP Editorial Staff

A recent report by Iran’s Water Resources Management Company reveals a concerning decline in water reserves across the country’s major reservoir dams. According to the data, 19 key dams, essential for drinking water supply and agricultural use, are currently operating at less than 20% of their storage capacity.

This raises alarms about water scarcity, especially during the peak of the summer season.

The report also notes that if all of Iran’s dams were considered as a single system, the country’s overall water reserves have dropped by 26% compared to the same period last year.

The findings come amid growing concerns over prolonged drought conditions, declining precipitation, and increased water consumption across urban and rural sectors.

Experts warn that unless water management policies are revised and conservation efforts intensified, the country could face more severe shortages in the near future.

Authorities have yet to announce emergency measures, but calls are mounting for immediate action to prevent disruptions in drinking water supplies and minimize the impact on agricultural productivity.

