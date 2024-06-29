Vote counting in snap presidential election underway in Iran

According to the latest report, so far the 37024 out of the total 58640 polling stations across the country, 63.1 percent, have counted the ballots.

With over 14 million of the votes counted so far, reformist candidate Massoud Pezeshkian is ahead with 5.95 million of the votes.

Right-wing principlist Saeed Jalili is second with a little over 5.5 million of the votes.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has gained nearly 1.9 million and Mostafa Pourmohammadi about 112,000 votes.

According to the Constitution, the winner needs half of the votes, plus one, for an outright victory.

A run-off vote between Pezeshkian and Jalili next Friday is highly likely.