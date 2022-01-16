Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...
SocietySportIFP Exclusive

Veteran volleyball, wrestling manager Yazdani Khorram passes away

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The former director of the national volleyball and wrestling federations of Iran, Mohammad Reza Yazdani Khorram, has passed away at the age of 75, after a period of a vascular disease.

Yazdani Khorram headed the volleyball federation of Iran between 1989 and 2006 and its wrestling federation beween 2006 and 2011.

He is credited with laying the grounds for the development of Iran’s volleyball into an Asian power.
He is also considered a force in helping the national wrestling win key international titles.

“We would like to offer our condolences on the greatly saddening passing away of Mohammad Reza Yazdani Khorram to his esteemed family and the sporting family of the country. He was a veteran of national sports, who, during his management tenure, left a unique imprint on Iranian sports,” the National Olympic of Iran said in a statement.

Previous articleIran FM: 25-year agreement with China a win-win deal
Next articleUS eager to discuss Iran military might during Vienna talks: Kayhan

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks