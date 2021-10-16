Vaccination Not Enough to Contain 6th Covid Surge: Iranian Official

IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian official says there is every possibility that a sixth surge in the coronavirus disease may hit the nation.

“Predictions suggest that a sixth wave of the disease may strike,” said Mohammadmehdi Gooya, the head of the Contagious Diseases Management Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Treatment.

With the cold season closing in, he said, and students beginning to attend classes, there could be another coronavirus peak ahead.

Nevertheless, he explained, several factors, including inoculation, could set back the upcoming wave to some extent.

“But if we think that only vaccination can control this disease, we are mistaken,” he noted.

“Vaccination alone cannot control this disease; rather, observing health protocols, especially wearing masks, washing hands, not attending unnecessary gathers plus other factors can be effective,” said Gooya.

He also stressed the need for proper ventilation in crowded, indoor spaces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said citizens who have already received two doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine may be given a third jab depending on the results of the studies underway.

According to the news website, www.iribnews.ir, upwards of 47.7 million citizens have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 22.8 million have got their second-dose jabs. That means at least 50 million Iranians need to receive the second-dose vaccination in order for the nation to reach a point of collective security.

