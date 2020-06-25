US Seeking to Sow Discord between Iran, Europe: Official

A senior Iranian official has called on the European countries not to fall for Washington’s scheme to create divisions between Tehran and Europe.

“The United States’ effort to drive a wedge between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European countries has always been part of the White House’s covert and overt policies,” said Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the President’s Office, in a Thursday article.

“America’s recent move to embolden and encourage the three European countries to take the initiative to propose a resolution to the IAEA’s Board of Governors is an example of such White House policies in order to divide Iran and the European countries,” he said.

Vaezi noted such attempts are made at a time when no country has been subject to IAEA’s inspections as much as Iran has.

“Without any hyperbole, no country has been cooperating with the IAEA within legal and internationally recognized frameworks as much as Iran has,” he added.

“Members of the Board of Governors know well that at the moment, Iran is voluntarily implementing the Additional Protocol as a goodwill gesture while being sure that its nuclear activities are peaceful,” he said.

“At the same time, Iran has shown that it will not give in to excessive demands by any country or organization,” said Vaezi.

Accordingly, he said, Iran rejects all the recent accusations levelled against it as they were based on baseless allegations coming from untrue spy data and Israeli pressure.

He said the acceptance of this resolution would mean authorizing spy activities and approving of inappropriate interference which runs counter to internationally recognized norms.

However, he noted, Iran will continue to welcome the agency’s legal inspections like in the past, but will not bow to bullying.

He dismissed as “unacceptable, questionable and illogical” the European countries’ double-standard approach towards Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities and those of countries which refuse to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are engaged in non-peaceful atomic work.