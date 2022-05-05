US says preparing for a world with and without Iran nuclear deal

“Because a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario,” Ned Price stated in a briefing on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement reached under his predecessor Barack Obama and instead imposed sweeping sanctions, including trying to stop other nations from buying Iranian oil.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in more than a year of indirect talks in Vienna on reviving the agreement. Both US and Iranian officials say that most points have been settled.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Tehran. Facing criticism of the deal during an appearance before Congress, Blinken called the 2015 agreement imperfect but better than the alternatives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir has stated that there is no doubt about the determination of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.

He added that the White House must put aside excessive demands and hesitation and take a step towards realism and solutions.

Referring to the long efforts of all parties in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister said that three European countries, Russia and China, are now ready to finalize the agreement.

He added the current US administration must have the courage to correct the White House’s past wrong policies.