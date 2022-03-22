US says Iran nuclear deal ‘neither imminent nor certain’

US State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that Washington is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord.

Price warned that Washington is prepared to make “difficult decisions” to return Iran’s nuclear program to its limits under the landmark agreement.

Iran insists that the talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.