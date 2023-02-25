Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...
Media WireAmericasEurope

US says Russia may send fighter jets to Iran

By IFP Media Wire
White House

The US believes Moscow might provide Tehran with fighter jets and other military equipment in exchange for its "support for Russia’s war in Ukraine", according to John Kirby a White House spokesperson on national security issues.

Kirby told reporters the US has information that Iran shipped artillery and tank rounds to Russia in November and Russia was offering “unprecedented defence cooperation” in return, including on missiles, electronics and fighters.

He added Iran was also seeking to buy attack helicopters, radar systems and combat trainer aircraft.

US officials had alleged Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war. Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks