US says return to JCPOA not on agenda

“The JCPOA is not on the agenda, has not been on the agenda for some time,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

“And I say that even as we continue to stress that ultimately the only durable permanent way to address Iran’s nuclear program is through diplomacy. So even as the Iranians have proven themselves unwilling or unable, in previous instances, to carry forward diplomacy in a constructive way, that doesn’t mean we’re backing away from the need for diplomacy, the imperative of diplomacy in order to address this in a durable, sustainable, and permanent way,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister has said if the American side acts to impede the process in the negotiations over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran will move to activate its Plan B and all other options.

Amirabdollahian, in a joint press conference with his Iraqi opposite number in Baghdad on Wednesday, added Iran has always supported an approach of diplomacy and negotiations and highlighted that Tehran seeks a good, strong and enduring agreement on the nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He also touched on the conflicting messages sent by the US through diplomatic and media channels regarding the JCPOA talks.

Iranian officials have time and again noted that Tehran is ready for a deal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and removing sanctions, stressing that the US, which withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, should abandon its excessive demands.

Iran has also announced that it has done its part of the deal and the ball is now in the US court to make a political decision.