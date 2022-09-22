Newspaper: US pursing ‘same deceptive ways’ in Iran nuclear talks

The Iranian daily, Kayhan, wrote in an article published on Thursday, “Many people unknowingly think and some people deliberately and deceitfully convey the idea that the US is looking for a quick agreement to resolve the crisis” over the nuclear standoff with Iran.

Kayhan criticized the US for its botched-up interactions with Iran during the past week with “vague messages which are open to interpretation and fail to lead to a lasting deal.”

It clarified that the US is trying to walk down the path it took to finalize the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and create an updated agreement “with many loopholes and ambiguous words and phrases” to leave the option for the West to sidestep its commitments.

As a serious case, the daily highlighted that the Western party to the negotiations wants to trigger snapback sanctions in case the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports a violation on the part of Iran, meaning “the US and the West will have the leverage and the agency will continue to politicize the case and issue reports based on US goals whenever it wants.”

After several rounds of talks in the Austrian capital Vienna, Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA – the UK, France, Germany, Russian and China – have failed to break an impasse to save the deal and bring back the US on board after its 2018 withdrawal and lift anti-Iran sanctions.