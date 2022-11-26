Saturday, November 26, 2022
US military reports attacks on its site in Syria

By IFP Media Wire
US Troops in Syria

The United States military has reported two rocket attacks targeting its patrol bases in northeastern Syria, but announced there were no injuries to its forces.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attacks “targeted coalition forces” at its base in al-Shaddadi in Syria late on Friday.

“The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base of coalition property,” it added.

It did not say who was behind the rocket fire.

The attacks come as tensions escalate on the Syria-Turkey border with the Turkish military launching a wave of deadly air raids on Kurdish forces in both Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a bombing in Istanbul on November 13. Ankara blames the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the People’s Defense Units (YPG) Kurdish forces for the attack, but they deny any involvement.

There have also been rocket attacks from Syria that have killed civilians in Turkey.

The US – for which the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been a key ally in the fight against Daesh terror group – has been urging de-escalation.

CENTCOM announced on Friday that the SDF visited the origin site of the attacks and found a third unfired rocket.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” stated Colonel Joe Buccino, a spokesman for CENTCOM.

