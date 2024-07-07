Erdogan says to invite Assad for talks to restore Turkey-Syria relations

“We will extend our invitation (to Assad); with this invitation, we want to restore Turkey-Syria relations to the same level as in the past. Our invitation may be extended at any time,” Erdogan said Sunday, according to a presidency readout of an interview by Turkish media.

Turkey severed ties with Syria in 2011 after the outbreak of the war, in which it supported militant groups looking to oust Assad.

It has carried out several cross-border military operations against militants it says threaten its national security, and formed a “safe zone” in northern Syria where Turkish troops are now stationed.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Berlin, Erdogan also added Ankara would reciprocate any positive steps from Damascus, and that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister could contribute to facilitating the contact.

“We have now arrived at a point where if Bashar Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will also show that approach towards him.”

“Putin and the Iraqi prime minister have an approach for talks to be in Turkey. We are talking about mediation everywhere, why not with our neighbour?” he was quoted as saying by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan in June did not rule out a possible meeting with Assad to revive relations.

Syrian officials however have repeatedly stressed that any normalization in ties can only come after Turkey agrees to pull out thousands of forces from the rebel-held northwest.