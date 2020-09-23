US Launched Economic War on Iran Based on Miscalculations: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the US launched an all-out economic war against Iran a few years ago based on miscalculations and illusions as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein did.

Speaking in a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani noted that Iran will emerge victorious in this war.

“Two and a half years ago, the US began an economic war against Iran based on illusions and wrong miscalculations. Their aim was to block all economic paths to Iran,” said the president.

He said the US has failed to achieve its objectives like Saddam Hussein, who imposed an eight-year war on Iran, was unable to fulfil his goal of toppling the Iranian Establishment.

“Like Saddam Hussein, the Americans were of the conviction that they would enter Tehran a few months after launching an economic war, and they were under the delusion that a red carpet would be rolled out for them at Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports,” he said.

“Like Saddam Hussein, the Americans’ first goal was to oust the Islamic Republic of Iran’s system and, at least, tear up and destroy Resolution 2231, but they failed to attain any of those objectives,” he said.

President Rouhani once again touched upon Washington’s failure to get its anti-Iran plans pass through the UN Security Council.

“It is unprecedented in the United States’ history that they take a plan to the UN Security Council after months of arrangements, and finally fail,” he said.

“Indonesia, Niger, Tunisia and 13 UN Security Council members bravely stood up to the US whereby America’s grandeur was shattered.” President Rouhani said.