CENTCOM in a statement early on Tuesday, identified the man as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri.

It said al-Jabouri “was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure” for the armed group.

His death will “temporarily disrupt the organisation’s ability to plot external attacks,” it added.

The raid that killed al-Jabouri happened on Monday. CENTCOM has claimed that no civilians were killed or injured in the raid.

It gave no further details.