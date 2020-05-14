US in No Position to Measure Anti-Terrorism Efforts: Iran

Iran has hit out at Washington for keeping the Islamic Republic on its list of countries which the White House claims are not cooperating in the fight against terrorism.

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the United States itself is a state sponsor of terrorism.

“With a history of founding, funding and arming different terrorist groups, a record of state terrorism, and its outright support for another terrorist regime, US is not a good yardstick for measuring anti-terrorism efforts,” Mousavi said in his tweet.

Mousavi’s remarks came after the United States failed to remove Iran from its so-called counterterrorism cooperation list.

The list categorizes Iran, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba as countries which are not contributing to the US war on terror.

Iran and the US have repeatedly accused each other of backing and arming terror groups around the globe.