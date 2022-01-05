Wednesday, January 5, 2022
‘US has no control over consequences of General Soleimani’s assassination’

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced the assassination of Iran’s top military commander General Qassem Soleimani was a clear example of state terrorism and a violation of the obvious principles of international law.

The ministry made the announcement in a tweet, adding the assassination of the anti-terrorism icon also showed Washington could commit a crime without having any control over consequences thereof.

It also said the absence of rationality in the US actions is the main cause of its decline.

Monday, January 3rd, was the second anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani in a US drone strike. Iran has called for the trial of the perpetrators of the attack, vowing to also exact revenge on them.

The drone strike, which also killed General Soleimani’s companion Abu Mahdi Muhandis and a few others, was carried out by direct order of former US president Donald Trump.
Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo was instrumental in pushing for the assassination of General Soleimani as well.

