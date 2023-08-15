Tuesday, August 15, 2023
US, some European states orchestrated 2022 riots: Iran president

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has lashed out at Washington and some European countries for “orchestrating the riots” that broke out last year across Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini.

Raisi made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the members of a committee set up to investigate various aspects of 2022 riots.

“The United States and some European countries, along with [Iran’s] adversaries, wronged the Iranian nation and targeted security, calm, businesses and minds of [our] dear people by orchestrating the riots. However, our people foiled their [plot] through steadfastness,” the Iranian president stated.

He stressed that no injustice should be done to even a single person in the course of investigations.

The president added that presenting a “correct and fair narrative” of those incidents based on facts, documents and eyewitness accounts, free from any bias, is among the most important duties of the committee.

The Iranian president noted that reparations must be made for all people whose rights have been violated during the riots or have been harmed in any way.

Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran last September after the death of Ms. Amini. She fainted at a police station in the capital Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital.

An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property.

