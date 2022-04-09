US: Deal with Iran neither imminent nor certain

“On the status of talks and Iran, we don’t have any updates to share at this time other than it’s obviously been a significant process,” State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter stated.

“But an agreement is neither imminent nor certain at this time,” she added.

The spokesperson noted President Joe Biden shares The chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley’s view that “IRGC Qods Forces are terrorists”, and beyond that we aren’t going to comment on any of the topics in the nuclear talks.

“But what I would say is out of the 107 Biden administration designations in relation to Iran, 86 have specifically targeted the IRGC-related persons as well as affiliates,” she continued.

Milley had told a congressional hearing on Thursday that in his “personal opinion” the Quds Force should not be dropped from the terror list.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stressed the US must act realistically instead of making excessive demands and hampering the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

He stated Tehran is determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.