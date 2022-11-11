US says ‘closely’ monitoring Iran’s missile program

The head of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday the country has managed to develop cutting-edge hypersonic ballistic missiles, which are capable of penetrating advanced missile interception systems and hit the targets.

Department of Defense spokesperson for the Middle East region, Army Lieutenant Colonel Rob Lodewick, told Fox News Digital that the Pentagon is “well aware” of the reporting but said it remains “skeptical.”

“As always, we will refrain from disclosure of intelligence reporting and assessments on such sensitive topics,” he added.

“We continue to closely monitor Iran’s development and proliferation of advanced missile and associated technology,” he continued.

Iran’s growing air defense industry has been a thorn in the side of the country’s enemies over the past decades.

Iranian military experts and technicians have made great progress in manufacturing a broad range of equipment by relying on the country’s domestic capabilities, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sector, despite the tough sanctions in place against the country.