US climber lauds his Iranian legend Reza Alipour

Watson, 18, smashed the world record he set just two days earlier during the small final race in the men’s speed climbing final in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Watson’s 4.74-second run rewarded him with an Olympic bronze medal.

“The games have been such a beautiful platform for such a beautiful sport. I’m so honored to share this stage with everyone that’s joined me here, it’s truly changed my life,” Watson posted on his Instagram account.

“Breaking a world record in the bronze medal match meant a lot, against one of my childhood hero’s, ‘the fastest vertical man in the world’ for many, years. I want to give my deepest respect to Reza Alipour such a legend of our sport. Everyone, including all of the medalists at these games would not be where we are without your contributions. You are a hero to me, sport climbing, speed climbing, Persia, and the entire world. Thank you,” he added.

“I’m happy for speed climbing, the most beautiful community in the in all of the Olympics. I will change the color of my medal, in front of my home crowd, I will go under 4.5. I will continue to lift others as I climb,” Watson said.