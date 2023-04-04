US extends carrier deployment near Syria after deadly attack: Pentagon

“We saw increased attacks from (Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps) IRGC-affiliated groups targeting our service members across Syria, and as a precaution, we did move the carrier to be slightly closer,” Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a press briefing.

Singh stressed that the reason for positioning the carrier was in response to the attacks.

Asked by reporters whether the vessel is being kept in the region for a possible military strike on Iran, Singh said: “This was about the attacks that we saw on our service members in the region and the response to that.”

Late last month, a drone attack killed one American contractor and wounded at least six US military personnel. The Pentagon blamed Iran for it, without providing any evidence. Washington carried out airstrikes in response.

Although US forces stationed in Syria have been attacked with drones before, deaths are rare.

Later, two more US bases in eastern Syria came under rocket attack, which reportedly caused damage but no casualties. The bases targeted were located near the al-Omar oilfield and the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor province.

Iran has rejected US allegation about Tehran’s involvement air raids on the American bases in the wa-torn country.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The Takfiri terrorist group had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

American forces sustain their illegal presence on the Arab country’s soil, although Damascus and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2017.

Tehran says Washington’s claim of war on terrorism is merely a pretext to continue occupying Syria and plundering its wealth.