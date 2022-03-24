Thursday, March 24, 2022
UN says Afghan girls school suspension ‘deeply damaging’

By IFP Media Wire
Afghan Girls
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that Taliban's decision to suspend high school for girls in Afghanistan was "a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan."

“The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education,” Guterres said in a statement.

“I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay,” he added.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has announced that girls’ high schools will be closed, hours after they reopened for the first time in nearly seven months. The backtracking by the Taliban means female students above the sixth grade will not be able to attend school.

SourceReuters

