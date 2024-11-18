UN nuclear watchdog chief visit to Tehran fruitful: Iranian spokesman

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baghaei said Iran has shown goodwill in interaction with the UN nuclear agency.

Describing Grossi’s recent visit to Iran as a “fruitful and good” trip, the spokesman stated “good agreements” have been made during the visit.

He added the other parties are expected to be grateful for Iran’s positive attitudes and allow the issues between Iran and the IAEA to be addressed in the technical manner and without political pressures.

Baghaei said a series of “ambiguities and questions” concerning Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran believes lack a clear and accurate basis, have been discussed during Grossi’s visit to Iran.

“What was obvious is Iran’s positive approach and goodwill in addressing the debates between Iran and the IAEA. We are trying to let the IAEA be able to do its job without destructive and wicked pressures from certain parties,” he stated.

During his visit to Tehran, the UN nuclear chief held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Thursday.

On Friday, Grossi also paid visits to two uranium enrichment sites in Fordow and Natanz.