Media WireForeign PolicyNuclear

UN nuclear watchdog chief visit to Tehran fruitful: Iranian spokesman

By IFP Media Wire

The recent visit to Tehran by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi was fruitful and resulted in good agreements, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baghaei said Iran has shown goodwill in interaction with the UN nuclear agency.

Describing Grossi’s recent visit to Iran as a “fruitful and good” trip, the spokesman stated “good agreements” have been made during the visit.

He added the other parties are expected to be grateful for Iran’s positive attitudes and allow the issues between Iran and the IAEA to be addressed in the technical manner and without political pressures.

Baghaei said a series of “ambiguities and questions” concerning Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran believes lack a clear and accurate basis, have been discussed during Grossi’s visit to Iran.

“What was obvious is Iran’s positive approach and goodwill in addressing the debates between Iran and the IAEA. We are trying to let the IAEA be able to do its job without destructive and wicked pressures from certain parties,” he stated.

During his visit to Tehran, the UN nuclear chief held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Thursday.

On Friday, Grossi also paid visits to two uranium enrichment sites in Fordow and Natanz.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks