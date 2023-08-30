Wednesday, August 30, 2023
UN hails Iran’s services to Afghan refugees

By IFP Editorial Staff

The United Nations has admired Iran, as the second largest host of refugees in the world, for its health services to Afghan refugees and has promised support for the future efforts.

In a press conference on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced, “The UN Population Fund has signed an agreement with (Iranian) health authorities to provide midwifery and nursing skill-based education to Afghan women and girls who are currently in Iran.”

Dujarric said UNFPA would also support services for people in vulnerable situations, including access to reproductive health services and HIV prevention.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Stefan Priesner, said that it was an important step forward in fostering inclusiveness and empowering those who have been forced to leave their homes in Afghanistan.

Iran is a top destination for millions of Afghan refugees fleeing a host of crises in their homeland.

Iran has been doing its utmost to be hospitable to the Afghan refugees as Iranian law binds the government to provide equal support to all minors below the age of 18 who live inside the Islamic Republic’s borders, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity and religion.

