Sources say Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia

Zelensky is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelensky will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told added.

A summit of the League of Arab State (LAS) will take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Friday.

Leaders of 22 member states will gather for talks on a variety of topics, including security, energy and economy.

Besides, the top level meeting is expected to discuss both regional and international issues, as well as define prospects for future cooperation.

Syrian President Bashar Assad will also attend the summit to represent his country after a 12-year suspension of membership. The Syrian leader is expected to negotiate investments needed for the country’s reconstruction with Arab partners.