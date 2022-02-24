Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldEurope

Russia claims Ukrainian air defenses neutralized

By IFP Media Wire
Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

More Articles

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian air defenses have been neutralized. Moscow has launched a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine on Thursday, amid escalating tensions between Kiev's forces and Moscow-backed troops in Donbass.

“The military infrastructure of Ukrainian military air bases has been put out of action,” the statement read.

“The air defences of the armed forces of Ukraine have been neutralized,” it claimed.

The Russian MoD also noted that the border services of Ukraine “do not show any resistance” to Russian troops.

Previously, the MoD stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, stressing there were no threats to the civilian population.

The MoD stressed there are no threats to the civilian population.

Ukrainian soldiers are abandoning their positions in the face of a Russian offensive, Moscow has asserted.

Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with them, promising to protect the people of Donbass against any threats.

On Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that the goal is to protect the people of the region “who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”, and noted that Moscow’s aim is for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military has also claimed about 50 Russian forces have been killed and six warplanes destroyed amid fighting in the country’s east.

The sound of explosions on the edge of Ukraine’s capital and air sirens set off by a full-scale Russian invasion of the country have prompted the city residents to panic and flee for safety.

The Ukrainian presidency has also announced that more than 40 Ukraine soldiers and around 10 civilians have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

The Ukrainian president also urged Russians to come out and protest against Moscow’s decision to invade its neighbour.

Zelensky has also announced that his nation had cut diplomatic relations with Russia. He stated the Russian attack against Ukraine was similar to a Nazi invasion.

SourceSputnik
Previous articleIran calls on nationals to use “every possible means” to exit Ukraine
Next articleIran blames Ukraine crisis on NATO provocations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks