Russia claims Ukrainian air defenses neutralized

“The military infrastructure of Ukrainian military air bases has been put out of action,” the statement read.

“The air defences of the armed forces of Ukraine have been neutralized,” it claimed.

The Russian MoD also noted that the border services of Ukraine “do not show any resistance” to Russian troops.

Previously, the MoD stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, stressing there were no threats to the civilian population.

Ukrainian soldiers are abandoning their positions in the face of a Russian offensive, Moscow has asserted.

Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with them, promising to protect the people of Donbass against any threats.

On Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that the goal is to protect the people of the region “who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”, and noted that Moscow’s aim is for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military has also claimed about 50 Russian forces have been killed and six warplanes destroyed amid fighting in the country’s east.

The sound of explosions on the edge of Ukraine’s capital and air sirens set off by a full-scale Russian invasion of the country have prompted the city residents to panic and flee for safety.

The Ukrainian presidency has also announced that more than 40 Ukraine soldiers and around 10 civilians have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

The Ukrainian president also urged Russians to come out and protest against Moscow’s decision to invade its neighbour.

Zelensky has also announced that his nation had cut diplomatic relations with Russia. He stated the Russian attack against Ukraine was similar to a Nazi invasion.