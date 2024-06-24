Over a dozen policemen killed in terrorist attack in Dagestan

Unknown assailants have launched a series of attacks on synagogues and Orthodox churches, as well as a traffic police station, in the southern Russian region of Dagestan.

The incidents took place in the regional capital, Makhachkala, and the southern city of Derbent.

At least 15 police officers have lost their lives in shootouts with the attackers and a raid on the regional capital’s traffic police station.

“Over fifteen police officers fell victims of the today’s terrorist act, protecting peace and calmness of Dagestan,” Melikov confirmed in a video posted on the Telegram channel.

Several civilians were also killed as a result of the terrorist act, including Father Nikolay, who served for more than forty years in the Orthodox church in Derbent, he added.

A total of five militants were neutralized during the counter-terrorism operation in Makhachkala and Derbent, the Head of the Republic of Dagestan, Melikov stated.

The assailants also broke into an Orthodox church in Derbent and killed a local priest. The synagogue in the city, which also came under attack, was set on fire.

Photos and videos of the burning building have surfaced on social media.

Three days of mourning were declared in Dagestan following the spate of terrorist attacks on Sunday, the region’s administration wrote on their official Telegram channel. All entertainment events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be canceled while flags will be flown at half-staff during the mourning period.