Germany confiscates Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Baltic Sea: Der Spiegel

The shadow fleet refers to aging and largely uninsured oil tankers that Russia uses to transport oil above the $60 per barrel price cap that the EU, the U.S., and G7 countries imposed in December 2022 as part of the effort to cut Moscow’s fossil fuels revenue.

German customs authorities has seized the Panamanian-flagged tanker Eventin. It was sailing from the Russian port of Ust-Luga through the Baltic Sea to Egypt and had been anchored off the coast of Ruegen since mid-January.

Due to the risk of an oil spill, the tanker was towed to the waters off Sassnitz, where it was monitored by Germany’s Coast Guard and federal police.

After a confiscation order from the General Customs Directorate (GZD), Germany has acquired ownership of the vessel and its cargo — approximately 100,000 tons of crude oil worth over 40 million euros ($43 million).

By seizing the Eventin, the German government aims to signal to Russia that it will not tolerate their oil shipments through the Baltic Sea, Der Spiegel reported.

In recent months, shadow fleet vessels have been suspected of sabotage operations in the Baltic Sea, causing major damage to undersea cables.