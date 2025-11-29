NATO member states considering ‘cyber offensive’ against Russia: Politico

Western governments are assessing cyber and other options in response to alleged “hybrid attacks” by Moscow, according to the publication.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze told Politico that NATO must “be more proactive on the cyber offensive” and better coordinate their intelligence services.

“And it’s not talking that sends a signal – it’s doing,” she added.

In late 2024, NATO unveiled plans to establish a new integrated cyber defense center at its headquarters in Belgium, which is expected to go online by 2028. Stefano Piermarocchi, the head of cyber risk management within NATO’s chief information office, told Breaking Defense that the new hub would enhance situational awareness and help coordinate responses to threats.

NATO members previously accused Russia of hacking government servers, jamming GPS signals of airplanes, and flying drones in their airspace. Moscow has dismissed the allegations as warmongering, and described the West’s sanctions and aid to Ukraine as “hybrid aggression.”

Cyberattacks against Russia jumped 46% this year, according to RED Security. High-profile incidents included the hacking of the database of Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot, in July, for which two pro-Ukraine groups claimed responsibility.