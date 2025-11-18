Germany plans to lift arms export restrictions on Israel

According to Hille, the situation on the ground has since stabilized, with a US-backed ceasefire in force since October 10. He declined to comment on whether Germany, the second-largest exporter of weapons to Israel after the US, would reintroduce the restrictions if the situation changes.

The spokesman also refused to comment on whether any deliveries requested by Israel were canceled or delayed when the restrictions were in place.

Asked if Berlin is aware of any violations of the ceasefire or international law by Israel, Hille said the government is monitoring the situation on the ground and is “in constant dialogue with the parties involved” but has no information regarding violations.

His comments came just days after Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed that the Palestinian people have never existed and the nation is just “an invention without any historical, archaeological, or factual basis.”

Last week, Reuters reported that the Israeli military was sending Palestinian civilians into Hamas tunnels that they knew might be rigged with explosives during their operation in Gaza.

Berlin’s decision on Monday was welcomed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who urged other nations to follow suit in a post on X. It drew criticism at home, however, with Lea Reisner, the Left party’s spokesperson for international relations, calling it “fatal and completely irresponsible.”

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. At least 260 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the past month, according to local officials.

Israel launched its military operation in the Palestinian enclave in response to a Hamas surprise attack in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 others taken hostage in October 2023. According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health authorities, the campaign has left at least 69,500 Palestinians dead.