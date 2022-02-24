World reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United States

President Joe Biden has condemned Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine while promising that his country and its allies “will hold Russia accountable”.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he stated.

The United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s actions, telling Putin to “bring your troops back to Russia”.

“In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact cannot even foresee,” he added.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a “blatant breach of international law” that “cannot be justified by anything”.

The United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson tweeted.

France

President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and called on Moscow to end them immediately.

“France strongly condemns the decision of Russia to start a war with Ukraine. Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations,” wrote Macron on his Twitter account.

The European Unions

The European Union will hold Russia “accountable” for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal “massive and severe consequences” to Moscow, the bloc’s chiefs said on Thursday.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” they continued, adding, “We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

EU leaders are to hold a snap summit late Thursday.

In a joint statement, von der Leyen and Michel stressed the summit will “discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures” that “will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions”.

The European Union will slap the harshest package of sanctions ever implemented on Russia for attacking Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

“The European Union will respond in the strongest possible ways…(EU leaders) will adopt a stronger package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented,” Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.