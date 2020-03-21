UK MPs Urge US to Drop Sanctions to Help Contain Epidemic in Iran

Iran’s ambassador to London Hamid Baeidijejad said in a tweet that more than 1,100 people have signed the petition, so far.

“British nationals and those residing in the UK can sign the petition,” he added.

In a recent conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the European Union for sending aid to Iran to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic. Zarif also said Washington’s illegal and unilateral sanctions are an obstacle to fighting the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. Zarif asked Britain not to abide by unfair US sanctions on Iran at this juncture because of both humanitarian concerns and its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Earlier,, the British daily The Guardian claimed that London had pressured the White House to wind down sanctions on Iran in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.