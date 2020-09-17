UAE, Bahrain Rulers Accessories to All Israeli Crimes: Iran Speaker

The Iranian parliament speaker says betraying rulers in the region are accomplices to all crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

The comment by Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf came in a statement issued in reaction to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain normalizing relations with Tel Aviv.

“Many regional governments have, for years, been lovingly kissing the hands of despotic Zionists who have blood on their hands, and clawing at the haggard faces of oppressed Palestinian people,” read part of the statement.

He said the recent peace agreements with Israel were simply putting on paper the UAE and Bahrain’s shameful years-long animosity with Palestinians.

“They have had cordial relations with the hostile Zionist enemy at all times,” the statement added.

The top parliamentarian added the normalization agreements with Tel Aviv have brought humiliation upon the UAE and Bahrain.