Iran Warns Bahrain, UAE over Any Israeli-Instigated Tension in Persian Gulf

Iranian lawmakers have warned that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will be responsible for any tension-provoking action in the Persian Gulf region that the Israeli regime might take.

In a statement, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament said being allied to Tel Aviv will jeopardize the security of the UAE and Bahrain more than ever before.

“Unfortunately, the betrayal of rulers who are cronies of the White House and the Zionist regime [of Israel] dealt yet another blow to the bloody body of Palestine,” read the statement.

“The puppet regime of Al Khalifa, which believes the continuation of its rule is fully contingent upon the US and the racist Zionist regime, has stepped into a path which will result in nothing but failure for it,” the statement added.

The legislators condemned Bahrain’s normalization of ties with Tel Aviv, and added such moves will only further strengthen the Palestinian nation’s rightful struggles against Israeli occupiers.