Two Iranian forces killed in Israel’s airstrike outside Damascus

The two have been identified as Morteza Saeednejad and Ehsan Karbalaeipour.

The airstrike happened on Monday.

The Zionist regime usually carries out attacks against Syria using warplanes at nights.

Iranian forces in Syria are known as “defenders of the shrine”.

Israel did another attack on these forces in 2019. The airstrike targeted the T4 Airbase in Homs-Syria.

A number of the defenders of the shrine were also killed in that attack.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said on Tuesday a massive explosion was heard from inside occupied Palestine at 10am local time. Tasnim quoted Hebrew media outlets as saying the blast was heard many kilometers away.

Some people in the occupied West Bank have said they heard the sound of 7 explosions. Israel initially denied these reports. But it later said it was investigating the matter.