Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 42,000

NATO chief in Turkey to visit quake-hit areas

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to visit quake-affected areas. Before that he is expected to meet Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu and then President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They are likely to discuss shelters to be provided by NATO. Stoltenberg is also likely to discuss Turkey’s approval for Finland and Sweden to become members of the military alliance – a request the two Nordic countries put forward in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey has accused the two countries of being lenient towards Kurdish groups deemed to be “terrorists”.

Hundreds of Syrians return home from quake-hit Turkey

At least 1,795 Syrians from the 10 Turkish provinces worst-hit by last week’s earthquakes have since crossed back into Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing between the countries, according to the check point’s spokesperson.

Many among them are refugees who were first displaced by Syria’s war. Northwest Syria, where Bab al-Hawa connects with Turkey, is controlled by rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

Death toll from quakes nears 42,000

At least 36,187 people have died in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, officials say, and at least 5,800 people have died in Syria, pushing the overall death toll to 41,987.

“The number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187. As many as 108,068 people suffered injuries. Over 4,300 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the first quake,” the statement reads.

The agency added that over 216,000 people had been evacuated from the disaster zone.

Pakistan PM visits Turkey, calls for others to step up

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he is flying to Turkey “with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan”.

“True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours,” he wrote on Twitter, also calling on the “world” to step forward with assistance.

More than 90 countries have sent aid and relief teams to Turkey to deal with the aftermath of last week’s earthquakes.

Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya

A mother and two children have been rescued in the Turkish city of Antakya more than 228 hours after the twin earthquakes that devastated southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. Ela and her two children – Meysam and Ali – were pulled from the rubble of their apartment block, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Earlier on Wednesday, a 74-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were rescued in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicentre of the quake.

