Trump reelection not to hinder Iran’s oil sales: Minister

Owji said Sunday despite US-led sanctions and the acts of sabotage, Iran’s oil exports have continued and the country has witnessed economic progress. Iran now exports oil to any country it wants, he stated.

“Neither sanctions nor sabotage acts halted our progress, and according to the Central Bank’s statistics, we are now witnessing economic growth”, the minister further said.

Referring to the recent blasts hitting the gas pipelines in Iran, Owji stated Iranian experts managed to immediately tackle the problems.

The oil minister added the amount of the fuel and gas reserves in the country has been on the rise, saying during the current Iranian year which will end on March 19, Iran increased its fuel and gas reserves to 1 billion and 3 billion liters respectively.