Trump campaign claims ex-president briefed on alleged assassination threats by Iran

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” the campaign announced in a statement.

The campaign added that intelligence officials have identified that Iranian threats have “heightened in the past few months” and US government officials were working to protect Trump and ensure the elections were not impacted.

Trump stated later on his Truth Social site there were “big threats” on his life by Iran, adding Iranian moves did not succeed “but they will try again”.

There has been no comment yet from Tehran.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the revenge promised for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani is “definitive”, stressing that the Americans should know that Tehran will not pass over the blood of the anti-terror commander.

The top general was targeted in a US drone strike directly ordered by Trump near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The attack also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis among others.

Five days later, Iran, which had vowed to avenge Soleimani’s assassination, launched a barrage of missiles at the US-run Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.