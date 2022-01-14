Friday, January 14, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Top negotiators temporarily leave Vienna as expert talks continue

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Top negotiators of Iran and the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal are briefly leaving Vienna for their respective capitals, while expert-level negotiations continue in the Austrian capital.

Iranian foreign ministry announced Friday that Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani and his European counterparts would temporarily return to their respective capitals, under an agreement reached among heads of the delegations, to handle affairs related to their political posts and for certain consultations.

Expert talks will, however, continue non-stop in Vienna, according to the report.

The reports said the pause, which will last for two days, does not mean a suspension of the eight round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of states, namely France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China, on revitalizing the nuclear deal.

The fate of the agreement has been in doubt since 2018, when the US unilaterally left it.

The diplomatic process in Vienna is meant to remove the sanctions that Washington imposed on Iran after leaving the deal and to secure a US return to its contractual obligations.

Previous articleRussian FM: Raisi visit to Moscow ‘very important’
Next articleIranian FM says Tehran-Beijing start implementing strategic agreement

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks