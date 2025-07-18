Top military commander warns of crushing response to any new aggression against Iran

Speaking during a visit to Iran’s Air Defense Headquarters, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated that the air defense units are at the forefront of protecting Iran’s skies.

He emphasized that these forces have demonstrated their readiness to confront threats at all levels and will make the enemies regret their miscalculation.

Highlighting the recent downing of multiple hostile aircraft, Mousavi said this achievement showcases the capability, determination, and courage of Iran’s air defense personnel — a moment that will be remembered in the nation’s history.

He credited these qualities to deep-rooted faith, national pride, the unique leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, and national unity.

General Mousavi also stressed the importance of upgrading and reorganizing Iran’s defense systems, adopting new tactics and technologies, fostering innovation in response to evolving threats, and leveraging domestic scientific and technological resources.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent 12-day war and their families, as well as to the wounded and disabled veterans. He also extended his appreciation to all air defense personnel for their service and sacrifice.